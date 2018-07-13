Crews responding to fire at a Sawmill near Tappen

A residential fire has started at a sawmill near Tappen and multiple fire trucks are responding to the scene.
Witnesses say the fire likely began in a large pile of sawdust, rapidly spreading and emitting thick smoke.
CP Rail employees notifying fire department crews advised them to use “alot of bells and whistles” in battling the aggressive blaze.
The smoke is apparently thick enough to be seen from across the lake.
More information will be added as it is made available.