Crews responding to fire at a Sawmill near Tappen

Thick smoke rising from sawdust fire seen across the lake

A residential fire has started at a sawmill near Tappen and multiple fire trucks are responding to the scene.

Facebook/Melissa Gach

Witnesses say the fire likely began in a large pile of sawdust, rapidly spreading and emitting thick smoke.

CP Rail employees notifying fire department crews advised them to use “alot of bells and whistles” in battling the aggressive blaze.

Facebook/ShuswapScanner

The smoke is apparently thick enough to be seen from across the lake.

Facebook/Amanda Jewell Qually

Facebook/Angela Stoney

More information will be added as it is made available.

