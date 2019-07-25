CSRD eliminates conflicts along rail trail

Bylaw amendment addresses existing rights of way and crossing agreements

Existing crossing agreements along the Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail will no longer be in conflict with a CSRD bylaw.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District approved an amendment to a bylaw that allows existing encumbrances to stay on CSRD-owned land.

Since 1991, regional district policy hasn’t allowed any easements or rights-of-way for private use on CSRD-owned lands. This was to keep the district’s properties free from encumbrances to minimize potential liability. Recently though, the district recognized there is room for exceptions – most notably the rail trail property recently acquired from CP Rail.

Read more: More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Read more: Memorial skateboard competition in Salmon Arm gets green light

Read more: CSRD seeks public approval to fund nonprofit arts and culture organizations

Although the existing encumbrances are allowed, local governments, corporations and private landowners cannot build more encumbrances on the same land.

In the case of the CP rail lands acquired by the CSRD and the Regional District of North Okanagan, the lands were already encumbered by rights of way or crossing agreements established with CP.

An amendment was made at the CSRD’s regular board meeting on Thursday, July 18, that will allow for existing and future encumbrances on the rail corridor lands only.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trapped fish at landslide site on the Fraser get visit from B.C. premier
Next story
Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, Shuswap retailers search for alternatives

Just Posted

Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said he anticipates full compliance once fines are in place.

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

CSRD eliminates conflicts along rail trail

Bylaw amendment addresses existing rights of way and crossing agreements

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

B.C. amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

Kelowna’s Cole Wilson will join the Heat this upcoming season

Family pet dies in Okanagan house fire

The West Kelowna fire was Thursday morning and none of the family was home at the time

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Most Read