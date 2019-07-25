CSRD eliminates conflicts along rail trail

Bylaw amendment addresses existing rights of way and crossing agreements

Existing crossing agreements along the Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail will no longer be in conflict with a CSRD bylaw.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District approved an amendment to a bylaw that allows existing encumbrances to stay on CSRD-owned land.

Since 1991, regional district policy hasn’t allowed any easements or rights-of-way for private use on CSRD-owned lands. This was to keep the district’s properties free from encumbrances to minimize potential liability. Recently though, the district recognized there is room for exceptions – most notably the rail trail property recently acquired from CP Rail.

Although the existing encumbrances are allowed, local governments, corporations and private landowners cannot build more encumbrances on the same land.

In the case of the CP rail lands acquired by the CSRD and the Regional District of North Okanagan, the lands were already encumbered by rights of way or crossing agreements established with CP.

An amendment was made at the CSRD’s regular board meeting on Thursday, July 18, that will allow for existing and future encumbrances on the rail corridor lands only.

