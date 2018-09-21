CSRD looking into upgrades for Scotch Creek Water Plan

The CSRD announced Sept. 21 that $10,000 in grant funding will go towards a study into feasible upgrades to the Scotch Creek Water Plan. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Welcome news for some residents in the Shuswap plagued by intermittent water quality issues, funding has been received to see if a solution can be found.

The CSRD announced Friday, Sept. 21 that they are receiving a $10,000 grant from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing towards an update of the Scotch Creek Water Plan.

The grant funds will go towards conducting a feasibility study to determine the most effective route forward in terms of an upgrade to the water plan in Scotch Creek.

Related: Funds will cover water system upgrades in Scotch Creek

At the September board meeting of the CSRD, directors were pleased by the news of funding to support water upgrades.

In a letter approving the grant, Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing says, “The Province welcomes the opportunity to support planning in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. We believe that early and ongoing planning is the best way to ensure that the environmental, social and economic needs of your community will continue to be met in the years ahead.”

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.