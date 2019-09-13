CSRD study to dive into incorporation of Blind Bay, Sorrento

What might be the impact on residents of Blind Bay and Sorrento should the two communities be incorporated into a new municipality?

This is something the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be looking into with an upcoming study. To assist with the study, the CSRD is seeking 10 to 12 citizens interested in the matter to join a Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Committee.

A CSRD news release states prospective volunteer committee members should be residents of the proposed incorporation area, represent various community demographics and interests; and able to consider the issues surrounding incorporation in a fair and balanced manner.

“The time commitment for committee members will consist of monthly meetings with the project consultant beginning this fall,” states the CSRD. “Following this, committee members will be involved in the public engagement process, which will involve four community meetings throughout the study area.”

The intent of the study is to provide electors of Sorrento and Blind Bay with the information required to make an informed decision on incorporation.

“The study will conduct a thorough, objective and technical examination of the incorporation option and its implications for residents in the proposed area,” says the CSRD. “It will also contrast the findings with those associated with the proposed “default option” of dividing the existing Electoral Area C into two separate Electoral Areas.”

For more information on the study, or to fill out the Expression of Interest form, visit csrd.bc.ca under the Electoral Area C tab.

