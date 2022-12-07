Demolition deadline extended for former Sicamous restaurant

The building at 1133 Paradise Ave. won’t have to be demolished until April 30 after a deadline extension was granted by Sicamous council.

At its Nov. 30 meeting, council revisited a previous decision not to enforce the $23,000 in fines issued to the property’s owner under the district’s Good Neighbour Bylaw for failure to maintain the building. The fines were to be waived until Dec. 31, or until a final inspection report of full demolition was received by council. However, a request for an extension was received by the district.

BC Hydro has not disconnected service to the property yet and will need to review and reallocate the hydro poles, and the concrete on the property can’t be removed until the weather gets consistently warmer.

The deadline was extended until April 30, or when the final demolition report is received.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, council received a report from bylaw enforcement officer John Moore. In it, Moore explained the owner of the property had been notified of a Remedial Action Order, which council agreed to impose on May 11, 2022. This was done as the structure, which was once home to the Secret Garden Restaurant, was in violation of the district’s Good Neighbour Bylaw. A formal complaint had been received, as had multiple “unofficial complaints.” Bylaw enforcement found unsightly and hazardous conditions at the building, including: broken windows, physical decay of exterior (sheathing and finish), damaged roof (holes) and potential structural concerns, and the district had been actively seeking compliance with the bylaw. Moore explained the owner had been contacted numerous times, and 23 tickets were issued totalling $23,000.

