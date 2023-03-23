A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Chase

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

READ MORE: B.C. dog rescue liable to pay $75,000 to SPCA, will fight decision

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeDogsShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Gray’s ‘End Revolving Door Act’ closed
Next story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief

Just Posted

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dog stabbed to death in Chase

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

Starbucks is now available for delivery in Salmon Arm thanks to the coffee company’s partnership with delivery app DoorDash in the area. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

Lily Brook and Kaden Baum pose with their medals at the 2022 Nationals in Whistler. Both Lily and Kaden are heading to the BC Winter Games in Vernon, March 23-26, 2023. Brook will compete in wheelchair basketball and Baum in cross country skiing. (Donna Flatman photo)
Salmon Arm sending host of athletes to compete in BC Winter Games in Vernon