Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

A driver sustained serious injuries in a collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The collision occurred between Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road and Ford Road around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. RCMP report a transport truck entered the highway to proceed eastbound when a westbound vehicle with two occupants collided with the driver’s side of the trailer.

The driver of the westbound vehicle sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Neither the passenger nor the truck driver were injured.

Read more: Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Read more: Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

Following the collision, the highway remained closed in both directions for about two hours as emergency services personnel worked at accident scene.

The collision remains under investigation by Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Revelstoke), and anyone with related information who has not spoken with police is asked to call TCETS at 250-344-2221 and quote file 2020-567.

