Drivers stopped for speeding, racing a train, driving while impaired

Questionable driving practices kept Chase RCMP busy in April.

On April 1, a vehicle was clocked travelling in excess of 130 km/hr, according to police.

The detachment received a report of an erratic driver heading west from Chase on the Trans-Canada Highway. Patrols were made for the vehicle reported to be a white truck with no rear licence plate. A short time later, police report, a vehicle matching the report passed an unmarked police vehicle travelling in excess of 130 km/hr.

Police stopped the vehicle and found the driver, a 43-year-old Kamloops area man, was driving while prohibited. He was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while prohibited and issued violation tickets for driving without vehicle insurance and speeding.

Driver takes chances with train

On April 5, about 1 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of near miss between a train and a vehicle. A vehicle travelling south on Aylmer Streetwas observed driving through the rail crossing while the lights were activated. The driver was later located by police.

“After taking responsibility for his dangerous decision that day he was issued a warning for failing to stop at railway crossing, which could be a $109 fine,” say police.

Vehicle impounded after driver refuses breath sample

On April 12 at 1 p.m., the Chase RCMP detachment received a report of a possible impaired driver westbound from Sorrento on the Trans-Canada Highway. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with it. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from the Clearwater area, was requested to provide a sample of her breath to determine if she was driving while impaired by alcohol. The woman failed to provide a sample and she was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Squealing U-turn leads to arrest

On the evening of April 22, Chase officers were on patrol when they observed a black Dodge Ram truck squealing its tires as it made a U-turn at the intersection on Shuswap Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Alberta, was issued a demand for a sample of his breath to determine if he was impaired by alcohol. The man refused to provide a sample and was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

RCMP experience a busy month for driving issues in the North Shuswap

