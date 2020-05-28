(Black Press Media files)

Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

Other calls resulted in excessive speed tickets and the arrests of two prohibited drivers

The Chase RCMP were busy with motor vehicle offences in May, stopping an intoxicated motorcyclist and a prohibited driver who allegedly rammed another vehicle among other offences.

On May 16 the police were contacted by a person who had been the victim of a theft; they were following a vehicle they believed to be involved in the theft on Kamloops Shuswap Road near Pritchard.

According to the RCMP, the suspect attempted to avoid being followed and reversed into the theft victim’s vehicle before fleeing. Police located the vehicle but did not find any stolen items. However, the man behind the wheel was prohibited from driving and the vehicle didn’t have insurance.

The 24-year-old man from Chase was arrested for prohibited driving and issued a ticket for no insurance. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Read More: Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

Read More: Driver damages Chase playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

The day before the incident with the prohibited driver in Chase, the RCMP were called to a disturbance on River Road in Pritchard after a witness told police that a man driving a green dirt bike appeared to be impaired. Police located the man and he failed a breathalyzer test; he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the dirt bike was impounded.

Earlier in the month on May 8, Chase RCMP officers were patrolling Squilax Anglemont Road in an unmarked car when they clocked a Ford Mustang going 140 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on their radar guns. The driver, a 53-year-old Scotch Creek man, was issued a ticket for excessive speed and the car was impounded for seven days.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street to be open to foot traffic only on Saturdays

Read More: Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

On May 4, a licence plate check paid off and led to a prohibited driving arrest. The Chase RCMP checked the plates on a white Volkswagen Jetta that was driving down Brooke Drive. The plates proved to be invalid. Upon stopping the vehicle, police learned that the driver was prohibited and did not have a valid licence. The vehicle was towed and the man has a court date set for October.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay
Next story
Summerland amends procedure for virtual council meetings, adding transparency

Just Posted

Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

Other calls resulted in excessive speed tickets and the arrests of two prohibited drivers

Collision closes right lane of Trans Canada west of Revelstoke

Traffic is delayed in the area

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

Property tax bills now on their way to Salmon Arm homeowners

COVID-19 delayed mailing slightly, deadline extended but council hopes residents will pay by July 2

Driver damages Chase playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Booze on Kelowna beaches? Mayor says ‘not at the moment’

Mayor Colin Basran says alcohol in public spaces is not on council’s radar right now — but that could change

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Summerland amends procedure for virtual council meetings, adding transparency

During COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have been held using online technology

Motor trike crashes into hole in Kelowna

A man was taken to hospital after crashing his trike on Anderson Road

Serious vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

DriveBC says an assessment is underway; delays expected

Brent’s Grist Mill fire a ‘blemish’ in Kelowna history: Central Okanagan Heritage Society

A fire damaged one of the buildings on April 21

South Okanagan woman to ‘load up the cart’ with toys for local hospital

Pascale-Ann Demers launched a GoFundMe to upgrade the toy supply at Penticton Regional Hospital

Most Read