Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews on scene of possible drowning. Image: Dave Ogilvie

A man man have drown in the waters of Okanagan Lake, Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses on the shore, a man had tied up his boat at a float in the water and was attempting to swim back to shore when he appeared to experience distress.

Someone called 911 after the man was spotted unresponsive, floating in the water near the Jubilee Mobile Home Park, off Boucherie Road.

Emergency crews arrived on scene about 2:40 p.m., and administered CPR to the man.

It’s unclear what state the man was in or if he could be resuscitated.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and the West Kelowna firefighters are currently on scene investigating.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s dog attacked by unlicensed pit bull: RDCO

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water