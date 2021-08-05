Evacuees from Falkland asked to register at Salmon Arm’s Prestige hotel

Here’s a compilation of information for those on evacuation order or alert from White Rock Lake fire

Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire, evacuees from Falkland are asked to register at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. (File photo)

If you’re getting overwhelmed with information, here are some of the main points for people affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

EVACUATION ORDER:

About 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, all residents of Falkland as well as the Cedar Hill area were subject to an evacuation order, meaning they were ordered to evacuate immediately due to immediate danger caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The evacuation order was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The centre provided detailed information for people evacuating. It included commercial accommodation being unavailable, so people were staying overnight with family or friends. Evacuees are asked to register in person in Salmon Arm beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. That’s on the waterfront side of the railway tracks at 251 Harbourfront Dr.

Residents can help the registration process by self-registering with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ You can also search for BC Evacuee Registration and Assistance. When registering, you’re asked to list your community as Falkland.

The CSRD also suggests that people regularly monitor its website at www.csrd.bc.ca and Facebook or Twitter as well as the Shuswap Emergency Program’s website at www.shuswapemergency.ca. Residents can also sign up for Alertable, the CSRD’s new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For more information, contact the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre after 8 a.m. at 250-833-3350.

EVACUATION ALERTS:

Along with the evacuation order Wednesday night, the evacuation alert for the Bolean Lake area was expanded to include Yankee Flats, Silver Creek, Deep Creek and Gardom Lake areas.

Unlike an evacuation order, an evacuation alert means you should be ready to go on short notice. Some measures to be taken are the same for both orders and alerts.

For instance, all residents on alert can self-register with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ When registering, you’re asked to list your community as Falkland. This step provides important information in case of an evacuation.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• Take care of your pets by moving them to a safe location (including horses and hobby farm animals).

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

If you haven’t yet prepared a grab-and-go bag and you’re on evacuation alert, now is the time to do it.

A grab-and-go bag is a small emergency kit that’s easy to take with y. PreparedBC recommends making grab-and-go bags for your home, workplace and vehicle.

It’s recommended you include: food (ready to eat) and water; phone charger and battery bank; small battery-powered or hand-crank radio; battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight; extra batteries; small first-aid kit and personal medications; personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses; copy of your emergency plan; copies of important documents, such as insurance papers and identification; cash in small bills; local map with your family meeting place identified; seasonal clothing and an emergency blanket; pen and notepad; whistle.

It’s also suggested by PreparedBC that you have plenty of water.

•Most people need four litres of water per person per day, but some people may need more. For example, children, people who are nursing or people who are sick. Hot temperatures can double water needs.

•Pets need about 30 milliliters of water per kilogram of body weight per day. For example, a cat or small dog needs at least half a cup of water each day.

•Water must be safe to drink. Purchase bottled water for an emergency kit. Keep it in its original container in cool and dark place that’s easy to reach.

More details will be provided on the evacuation order and alerts as they become available. Stay safe.

