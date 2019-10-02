The McGuire Lake Congregate living facility was clear of tenants and workers as of Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Evicted tenants of Salmon Arm senior facility relocated

BC Housing, Interior Health, CMHA and city assist with move to new accommodations

Nearly all past tenants and employees of McGuire Lake Congregate Living have found, or have been provided, alternative accommodations.

“All residents are out. BC Housing, Interior Health and (Canadian) Mental Health and all their volunteers did an amazing job moving everyone,” said Dan Shields, former owner and operator of the unlicensed assisted-living facility and lessee of the building in which it was located at 551 Trans-Canada Hwy.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 13, live-in staff and residents at the facility awoke to find a notice taped to several of the doors explaining the building they called home would be closed as of Oct. 1. Written by the building’s owners, the notice explains the tenant operating McGuire Lake Congregate Living and the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary had been served a notice of termination effective July 29.

This notice is given as a courtesy to any occupants and/or sub-tenants renting from the tenant noted above as it has come to our attention that the tenant has likely not informed all occupants of the need to vacate,” states the notice.

Northern Spirit Martial Arts, which rented space in the building from Shields, was also evicted.

Shields said he didn’t inform his tenants about the eviction notice in July because he was attempting to work out a deal with the building owner to pay back the money he owed in rent.

“I did not notify anyone due to the fact I thought we were negotiating,” said Shields.

The situation caught the attention of provincial agencies who then liaised with the City of Salmon Arm to ensure all residents and employees could find new places to live.

Read more: Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Read more: Province investigating eviction at Salmon Arm assisted living facility

As the building was privately owned, BC Housing did not have a mandate to assist residents. However, after learning about the critical health needs of residents, BC Housing and Interior Health stepped in.

In a statement to the Observer, BC Housing said all residents have secured housing except for one. Two people are staying at a motel until other accommodations can be found.

“The Compliance and Enforcement Unit of the Residential Tenancy Branch is also investigating and is working collaboratively with BC Housing to help the affected residents. Formal written warnings have been sent to the property manager as well as the owner,” the statement reads.

Read more: Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Read more: Disability issues dominate North Okanagan-Shuswap forum

In response to a bedbug infestation, each room and most of the furniture inside the now vacant building was fumigated on Saturday, Sept. 28 – though much of the furniture was left behind during the move. Volunteers are still working to transport smaller items to local thrift shops.

Read more: Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

Read more: Column: Peter Mansbridge leaves impression on Salmon Arm councillor

While provision of housing is not a municipal responsibility, Mayor Alan Harrison said the City of Salmon Arm worked alongside BC Housing and the Canadian Mental Health Association to help relocate the residents as quickly as possible.

“Of course, just like everyone, we certainly didn’t know the dire circumstances the people living in the lodge were in or that it would come to such an abrupt end,” said Harrison, noting that outside of zoning and municipal legislation, the question of housing is typically a provincial function.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism
Next story
UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after hour-long standoff

Just Posted

Evicted tenants of Salmon Arm senior facility relocated

BC Housing, Interior Health, CMHA and city assist with move to new accommodations

Sicamous school closure prompts parents to push for closer alternative

Use of former Malakwa Elementary suggested so students won’t have to be bused to Salmon Arm

Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Paving expected to begin Oct. 6 according to city

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Las Vegas shooting survivor from Vancouver Island turns to writing, activism

“I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,” the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after hour-long standoff

Victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Most Read