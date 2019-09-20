A map showing the dispersion of mountain caribou herds in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Caribou Recovery Program Photo)

Fewer than 250 caribou remain in Columbia Shuswap

Only one of four herds in region with stable population, still considered threatened

The Columbia and Shuswap region is home to four at-risk mountain caribou herds, three with populations in steady decline.

According to a document produced by the BC Caribou Recovery Program, the Frisby-Boulder herd, which ranges over the mountainous area between Sicamous and Revelstoke, has the most diminished population with only an estimated 11 animals remaining. Its population is still in decline.

Read More: VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Read More: ‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Also declining are the Columbia South and Central Selkirks herds with 34 and 29 animals respectively.

The only herd in the region with a stable population is the Columbia North herd with 147 animals; it is still considered threatened by the Caribou Recovery Program.

The Central Rockies herd, which once roamed north of Glacier National Park, is now gone.

Provincewide, caribou numbers have declined from between 30,000 and 40,000 at the turn of the last century to approximately 19,000 today.

Read More: Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Read More: Shuswap Theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall

Just Posted

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

Shuswap Theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Relaxed conventions open experience to people with autism, dementia, sensory disorders

Lego robotics to woodworking 101 at Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

Experienced Shuswap instructors share their passions through educational programs

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Fire at Kelowna home sends three to hospital

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired

Residents also reported hearing shots fired at the same time as the crash

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked near Penticton

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

Most Read