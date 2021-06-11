First-dose vaccinations for COVID-19 offered via mobile clinics in Shuswap

Clinic in Salmon Arm scheduled for June 15, other clinics in Sorrento, Malakwa, Chase

Interior Health is offering mobile vaccination clinics for the first dose only of COVID-19 vaccine in the Shuswap from June 15 to June 19h. (Interior Health image)

If you haven’t had your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and would like one, several mobile immunization clinics are coming to the Shuswap.

Interior Health (IH) announced that clinics will be held from June 15 to June 19 in Salmon Arm, Malakwa, Sorrento/Blind Bay and, in the Thompson region, Chase. No appointments are necessary.

People in each area who were born in 2009 or earlier, and have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, are invited to come up, register and receive a vaccination.

• The mobile clinic in Salmon Arm will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at the fairgrounds at the corner of Fifth Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• The clinic in Malakwa will be held on Thursday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3994 Malakwa Rd.

• The Sorrento/Blind Bay mobile immunization clinic will be held Friday, June 18, also 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Playing Field A, Sorrento Centre, 1159 Passchendaele Rd.

• In Chase, the mobile clinic will be held on Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Chase Curling Club, 227 Wilson St.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are being provided in partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association and are being held in more than 40 communities in the Interior.

For those residents unable to visit the mobile clinic, they can still get a vaccination at other times by booking an appointment through the provincial system and visiting a clinic.

Interior Health emphasized that drop-in clinics are for the first dose only. Notifications for the second dose are sent by email, phone or

text when it’s time to book an appointment.

There are three ways to register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, according to IH.

• Online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/

• By phone at 1-833-838-2323

• In person at a Service BC office listed below.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.’s Restart Plan and COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid

