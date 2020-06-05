The Oxford Road park by Mara Lake in Swansea Point was closed due to flooding on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (CSRD photo)

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

High water conditions prompted the closure of parks around Shuswap and Mara lakes.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced Thursday, June 4, that several of its parks had been closed to the public. Among them were the following:

• Electoral Area C: Shannon Beach, Eagle Bay – affects only the lakefront portion of the park, which will be marked off; Sandy Beach, Blind Bay;

• Electoral Area E: Oxford Road Lake Access, Swansea Point;

• Electoral Area F: Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park, Scotch Creek.

The CSRD asks that people respect the closures and keep away from high water areas, adding crews may be conducting flood protection measures in these parks.

Also, the regional district asked that boaters respect the No Wake policy during high water, explaining very little wave action from a boat wake may cause damage to lakefront properties.

“Please slow down and use care when operating a vessel on local lakes,” implores the CSRD in the announcement.

Read more: Back in play: Columbia Shuswap Regional District reopening playgrounds

Read more: Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

On the topic of public safety, with rising water levels the CSRD reminded the public to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas, keeping well back from creek banks and using common sense around high water. “Children and pets need to be closely monitored around these areas, so keep them within arm’s reach at all times,” stated the CSRD.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

