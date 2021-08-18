Food bank van used to deliver hampers in Chase stolen

Chase RCMP ask for public’s help, stolen van sighted in several Shuswap communities

Sometime overnight on Aug. 12/13, the Chase Food Bank van was stolen from the Chase Curling Rink parking lot, licence plate number: BC NB5738. Chase RCMP say some of the decals may have been removed, but at last sighting the word ‘Food’ was visible. (Facebook image)

A thief or thieves stole a van recently with an important community role in Chase.

Chase RCMP would like the public’s help locating the Chase Food Bank’s delivery van that was used by the Chase Hamper Society to pick up donations of perishable food items so they could be distributed in emergency food hampers to those in need.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said police received a report Aug. 13 that the van, which was parked at the Curling Club parking lot, had been stolen overnight.

“In the days after the van was stolen, police were advised of sightings in Salmon Arm, Turtle Valley, Scotch Creek and Celista. The van is quite distinctive – a white GMC Savana with a large refrigeration unit on top,” Kennedy said.

It’s possible some of the decals have been removed, he said, but, as of the last sighting, the word ‘food’ in orange lettering was still visible on the side.

The B.C. licence plate number on the van at the time of the theft was NB5738.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221.

