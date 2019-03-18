Funds needed for new equipment at Chase medical centre

Local legion branch donates $4,000 towards $17,500 goal

The Chase and District Health Services Foundation is seeking to replace or upgrade a variety of medical equipment to better provide care for the community.

The centre says they plan to acquire two new Holter monitors – portable devices used to monitor cardiac issues, a patient interface module for their ECG machine, an Optiflow machine for respiratory issues, an electronic scale, an outpatient treatment chair and an ABI Machine which tests blood supply.

“These pieces of medical equipment will cost $ 17,500, and will greatly enhance existing medical health-care services at the Chase Health Centre. This list has been compiled with the input and cooperation of our local doctors, Health Centre staff and Interior Health,” a release from the foundation reads.

“The Chase and District Health Services Foundation has been able to provide much needed equipment to the Chase Health Centre through the ongoing generosity of our citizens and we would like to continue to improve the health and wellness of our Chase community members.”

The Chase branch of the Royal Canadian Legion stepped up for the foundation with a March 12 donation of $4,000, to help the foundation with the needed items.

More fundraising is still required to meet the foundation’s goal, and they say any contributions would be much appreciated. The Chase and District Health Services Foundation has the ability to give tax receipts. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1099, Chase, B.C. V0E 1M0, or given to any of the foundation’s board members.

For more information, check the foundation’s Facebook page or email jackdavesmith@gmail.com.

