Habitat for Humanity received council’s approval July 13 for a seniors and veterans housing project planned for 1351 10th Ave. NE in Salmon Arm. (GTA Architecture image)

Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Twenty-unit housing project approved, ReStore still on the way

“We’re coming to Salmon Arm for sure. It’s just a matter of when.”

With these words, Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, referred to the organization’s plans to bring a ReStore to Salmon Arm.

He said negotiations are ongoing with Centenoka Park Mall and the objective is to open in the fall, or “failing that, next spring.”

He said COVID-19 has slowed everything down, but the hope is to be up and running before Christmas.

Promotions for the ReStore in Kamloops note that a shopper can save 30 to 90 per cent off retail pricing while funding homes for those in need. ReStore Donation Centres receive new and used furniture, large and small appliances, household goods and building materials donated by homeowners, contractors, retailers and manufacturers. They’re then sold to the public at reduced prices.

Read more: Salmon Arm Council pleased with plans for Habitat for Humanity housing project

Read more: Watch: New home for Vernon family

Read more: Skip the dump: Okanagan ReStores reopen amid COVID-19

Regarding Habitat’s upcoming 20-unit housing project for seniors and veterans at 1351 10th Ave. NE in Salmon Arm, city council recently gave unanimous approval to a development permit application.

A hearing was held July 13 regarding the permit, which included a reduction of the northwest interior side parcel line setback from 2.4 metres to 1.4 metres.

A few concerns were raised including parking and the height of the development, but they were answered to council’s satisfaction. The overall design of the building received several compliments.

Its height will not exceed that of an earlier development for the site which was approved in 2007 but did not proceed.

Regarding parking, which will be provided underground, staff pointed out that the minimum required for the building would be 25 units and that minimum has been met.

Miller told council the building will include five studio units, 13 one-bedrooms and two two-bedroom units.

He said affordability will be relative to the Salmon Arm area and will be aimed at low- and moderate-income residents.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said the architect has been creative in maintaining viewscapes for neighbours as much as possible.

Miller told the Observer the next step is to create construction drawings and line up the multiple funding partners required. He expects construction will start in the spring.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

r.

#Salmon ArmHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates after death in Enderby
Next story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Twenty-unit housing project approved, ReStore still on the way

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Column: Diligence needed to keep COVID-19 in check

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Trial of man accused in church shooting begins July 21 in Salmon Arm

Proceedings scheduled for just two days in BC Supreme Court

Morning Start: Canada has nine per cent of the world’s forests

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

LETTER: Summerland mayor’s actions unprofessional and inappropriate

Summerland mayor Toni Boot confronted store owner over selling Confederate bandanas

In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ take to Okanagan track despite slim crowd

The Penticton Speedway was limited to 50 people in the crowd last weekend

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Most Read