Salmon Arm Council pleased with plans for Habit for Humanity housing project

Twenty-unit building, mainly for 55-plus seniors, in the works

Habitat for Humanity has applied for a development permit for a seniors housing project planned for 1351 10th Ave. NE in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

City council gave its unanimous and preliminary support to a 20-unit multi-family residential building proposed by Habitat for Humanity.

The 1,652-square-metre vacant property at 1351 10th Ave. NE has been to council before, most recently in 2007 when it was rezoned to R5, high density residential, from P3, institutional, with a different applicant. The design for a five-storey, 24-unit building was approved, but it did not proceed.

The current Habitat for Humanity plan, now at the city’s development permit stage, is to provide attainable housing for purchase for seniors, 55-plus. In addition, 20 to 30 per cent of the units will be for people with special needs or former military. Council will be provided more details at its July 13 meeting.

The city’s planning department report states the building will be a four-storey structure above a basement, but the building mass will be generally less. It will essentially have three storeys above the basement with the fourth storey consisting of elevator and stairway extensions accessing the rooftop patio. The design includes several patios.

Read more: Habitat for Humanity seniors housing project in Salmon Arm moving forward

Read more: Habitat for Humanity plans for Salmon Arm ReStore slowed by pandemic

Read more: Habitat for Humanity helps Secwepemc families build houses near Chase

The development is requesting a setback variance which city planning staff describe as minimal; the setback along the northwest interior parcel line would be decreased from 2.4 meter to 1.4 metres.

“This has been requested to support the parkade and a walkway allowing access to the rear of the property. Staff note that the parkade is nearly entirely underground, and will have limited impact on the adjacent property at the northwest corner of the parcel,” states the report.

At the Monday, July 6 meeting of the city’s development and planning services committee meeting, council members asked a few questions and expressed their approval before voting in favour.

Coun. Kevin Flynn described the design as excellent, adding the 2007 building proposed was a little too square.

He said the development will fill a niche and he’s in support.

“It looks like a great addition to the community.”

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked the architect for creating a beautiful building and welcomed Habitat for Humanity to the community.

“We’re trying to cover the whole spectrum of housing and this is an important one.”

Council will review the development permit application at its July 13 meeting, 7 p.m. at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentHousingSalmon Arm Silverbacks