Head-on collision causes closure of Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

A two-vehicle head-on collision caused the closure of Highway 97B Tuesday night near Salmon Arm.
Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP Traffic Services reports that a northbound car crossed the centre line near Ranchero Drive, just north of Deep Creek Road, colliding with a southbound vehicle.
Halskov said both vehicles were damaged extensively and the drivers suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and the cause of the crash remains unknown, he reports.
Although the highway was foggy at the time it’s not known if weather contributed to the collision.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Feb. 11 and the highway was reopened by about 10:45 p.m.
At least two ambulances and three firetrucks and rescue vehicles responded to the incident.
