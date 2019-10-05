In Photos: Paper shredding raises money for Crime Stoppers

The event was held at Piccadilly Mall

Pete Hochanchka, Lyle Duffield and Christiane Molendyk at the paper shredding fundraiser at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A paper shredding fundraiser for the North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday was a resounding success.

Another paper shredding opportunity will be coming to the mall on Oct. 15 where for $5 a box people can shred sensitive/confidential documents between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

