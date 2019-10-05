Pete Hochanchka, Lyle Duffield and Christiane Molendyk at the paper shredding fundraiser at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: Paper shredding raises money for Crime Stoppers

The event was held at Piccadilly Mall

A paper shredding fundraiser for the North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday was a resounding success.

Another paper shredding opportunity will be coming to the mall on Oct. 15 where for $5 a box people can shred sensitive/confidential documents between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read more: Shuswap Crime Stoppers host document shredding event in Salmon Arm

Read more: BCLC changes policy after shredding co’s alleged privacy breach

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Just Posted

In Photos: Paper shredding raises money for Crime Stoppers

The event was held at Piccadilly Mall

In Photos: Authors recount 2017 fire evacuation at Salmon Arm Library

Nearly 50 people came to listen to the authors recount their story

Young Salmon Arm girl heads into tough phase of leukemia battle

Treatment for two-year-old has been going well, expenses a challenge for family

Letter: Current predicament in B.C.’s forestry industry predictable

Writer says government was warned, workers pawns in provincial travesty

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Okanagan hotel manager plans to turn spare rooms into affordable housing

Village Green Hotel’s Jay Rosenberger has been his own journey of recovery, and now wants to help

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Okanagan hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

Okanagan educators among winners and finalists at Premier’s Awards for Education

Kelowna and Vernon staff were honoured with some top accolades

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Most Read