Shuswap Crime Stoppers host document shredding event in Salmon Arm

Crime Stoppers will be bringing their confidential mobile document shredding truck back to Salmon Arm on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mall at Piccadilly. (Christiane Molendyk photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers is hosting a document shredding event in Salmon Arm Oct. 13 to help people get rid of old documents with sensitive information they don’t need anymore. It will also raise money for and awareness of Crime Stoppers. It includes a barbecue lunch as well.

Mike Remington of Crime Stoppers says “typically people dig through all their old correspondence, bills, payments, etc and bring them down for us to shred in the Interior Shredding mobile facility. This can help with preventing identity theft, which is an issue.”

“Some businesses such as accountants, doctors offices, other medical practitioners, lawyers and similar professions have accumulated boxes of documents that are private and confidential so this is a great opportunity to have them destroyed,” he continues. “At our last event, a retired accountant brought in over 100 boxes of files for us to dispose of.”

The shredding event not only provides an opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive information, but also to learn more about how Crime Stoppers helps communities stay safe.

“An event such as this gives us an opportunity to educate the public as to what Crime Stoppers is about and how we process the tips we receive,” Remington says. “We receive tips on missing persons, most-wanted, hit-and-run accidents and poaching of game in addition to the more obvious crimes and illegal drug activities. Bullying is another cause for concern that can be the reason for a tip.”

The shredding will take place at the Mall at Piccadilly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, for the price of $5 per box. Shredding services will be provided by Interior Mobile Shredding and Save-On-Foods will be offering a barbecue lunch with all proceeds going to the local Crime Stoppers branch.

Related: North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

In July 1976 in Albuquerque, New Mexico a university student was killed during a gas station robbery. After six weeks the police had very few leads as to who was responsible.

It was thought that a reenactment on the television might lead to a citizen providing information that could lead to an arrest. A caller, having seen this, provided information that led to the arrest of the two men responsible and within 72 hours the murder was solved.

From that, Crime Stoppers was born.

Now a worldwide organization, Crime Stoppers has helped solve 425,000 crimes and recovered $8 billion of stolen goods and narcotics.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers, since its inception, has been responsible for almost $20 million in recovered stolen goods and narcotics.

Guaranteed anonymity for callers is provided by the Supreme Court and the caller can receive up to $2,000 in reward money without ever having to identify themselves.

Their call is not taken by the police but by a trained and independent receptionist and the caller is issued a file number which enables them to follow up and claim their reward.

The local police are advised of the information from the call and this may help in an arrest and possible recovery of stolen articles.

Crime Stoppers may be called at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted directly through our website at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Information received may also identify persons of interest, locate missing persons, information on hit-and-run accidents and much more.

Crime Stoppers is run by a volunteer board and tips are paid entirely from funds raised by donations, sponsorships and fundraising events.