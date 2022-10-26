Kitchen fire in Salmon Arm building quickly extinguished, residents evacuated

Salmon Arm Fire Department respond to a reported fire in a kitchen about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Birch Place at 540 3rd St. SW in Salmon Arm, which was quickly extinguished. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Residents of Birch Place in Salmon Arm found out Wednesday morning that the alarm system in their building works well.

The building at 540 Third St. SW was evacuated about 11:45 a.m. Oct. 26 while loud alarms sounded.

One of the residents standing outside on the cool but sunny morning reported that a fire had started in a stove in one of the suites, but had been quickly extinguished.

Fire, ambulance and police responded to the call, with no injuries initially reported. Firefighters were ventilating the area to clear out the smoke, so residents were expected to be returned within a short time to their suites.

More information as it becomes available.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

#Salmon Armfire