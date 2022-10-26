Salmon Arm Fire Department respond to a reported fire in a kitchen about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Birch Place at 540 3rd St. SW in Salmon Arm, which was quickly extinguished. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fire Department respond to a reported fire in a kitchen about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Birch Place at 540 3rd St. SW in Salmon Arm, which was quickly extinguished. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Kitchen fire in Salmon Arm building quickly extinguished, residents evacuated

Police, fire and ambulance respond, no initial injuries reported

Residents of Birch Place in Salmon Arm found out Wednesday morning that the alarm system in their building works well.

The building at 540 Third St. SW was evacuated about 11:45 a.m. Oct. 26 while loud alarms sounded.

One of the residents standing outside on the cool but sunny morning reported that a fire had started in a stove in one of the suites, but had been quickly extinguished.

Fire, ambulance and police responded to the call, with no injuries initially reported. Firefighters were ventilating the area to clear out the smoke, so residents were expected to be returned within a short time to their suites.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: First two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full

Read more: Adding warmth and light to the foyer of Salmon Arm’s Larch Place


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armfire

Previous story
Mining operations at northwest B.C. gold mine suspended after ‘critical incident’ involving contractor
Next story
Indigenous people to have greater control over child welfare under new B.C. legislation

Just Posted

Chase RCMP investigate two suspicious instances. (Black Press file photo)
Chase RCMP investigate the case of the suspicious blanket

Salmon Arm Fire Department respond to a reported fire in a kitchen about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Birch Place at 540 3rd St. SW in Salmon Arm, which was quickly extinguished. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Kitchen fire in Salmon Arm building quickly extinguished, residents evacuated

Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo (delivering stone) teamed with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

The Sicamous Eagles’ new logo debuted when the team hosted the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Oct. 18, 2022. (Sicamous Eagles photo)
Sicamous Eagles debut new logo in home-game victory versus Revelstoke rivals