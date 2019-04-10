Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

(File photo) The City of Abbotsford has repaired 1,108 potholes so far this year. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Are you peeved over a particular pothole?

The city would like to hear about it. Not the peeved part, particularly, but the pothole’s location.

At council’s April 8 meeting, a one-year, $160,000 contract extension was approved for A&D Asphalt Solutions Ltd., which has been providing pavement patching services for the city for the past two years.

Mayor Alan Harrison asked how staff decide which potholes to patch.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said crews keep an eye on the roads, but also rely on the public.

“We have our request tracker,” he said, explaining that residents can go to the city’s website and use Request Tracker.

To get there, click on ‘How do I…?’, then, under ‘Roads and Transportation,’ click on ‘Report a Pothole or Road Damage.’

The Request Tracker will ask you for an email address and the password you’d like to use.

Crews can then come out to the actual address and check out the pothole if they’re not already aware of it.

If residents prefer, they can phone (250-803-4000) or come to city hall with the information.

Niewenhuizen notes that potholes haven’t been as bad this year as the frost heaves haven’t been as severe.

