Lax attitudes towards COVID-19 triggers call for use of masks in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Directors echo recommendations of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

  • Jul. 22, 2020 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Concerned people are not heeding recommendations related to COVID-19, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board wants to see more masks on faces in busy spaces.

At their July 16 regular meeting, the board’s directors discussed concerns that citizens were becoming too lax with public health recommendations designed to keep transmission rates of the virus low. Though masks have not yet been made mandatory in the province, directors noted there has been a strong, repeated recommendation from B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to wear them, particularly in situations where maintaining a two-metre distance from others is difficult.

“Dr. Henry has noted that masks add an extra layer of protection against transmission of the virus by acting as a barrier to help stop droplets from spreading,” stated the CSRD in a related media release.

In a Tuesday, July 21 joint statement, Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, referred to a recent spike of 30 new cases in the province, and commented on how a few missteps have led the curve of active cases to trend upwards.

Read more: Columbia Shuswap Regional District warns ‘dock hogs’ to follow time limits

Read more: North Shuswap health centre pleads for government funding

“Many of the new cases are a result of community transmission from an increase in social interactions this summer. This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around… ,” said Henry and Dix.

“We can stop transmission by seeing fewer people, only spending time with people we know, keeping a safe distance from others and using a mask when that is difficult. Let’s continue to follow these rules for safe social interactions.”

In addition to wearing masks, the CSRD stressed the importance following all other public health directives including the frequent washing of hands or use of an alcohol-based sanitizer,maintaining a two-metre distance, not touching one’s face, staying home if you are feeling unwell, and contacting 811 if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough or a loss of smell or taste.

More information and a self-assessment tool is also available online at: bc.thrive.health.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

Just Posted

Lax attitudes towards COVID-19 triggers call for use of masks in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Directors echo recommendations of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Road construction underway in Hillcrest in Salmon Arm

Section of road to be closed during the days of July 22 and 23

Films raise awareness of Salmon Arm non-profit rescuing horses from slaughter

Public votes for video could benefit Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Two new blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre

One fire is northwest of Lillooet and the other is north of Cache Creek

Province mobilizes influencers to get COVID-19 messaging out to young people in Kelowna

Influencers sharing best practices following increase in cases among people in their 20s and 30s

TV movie filming to start in downtown Summerland

Filming will be from July 27 to 31, with filming concentrated in the downtown area

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy down significantly for month of June compared to 2019

Kelowna’s hotels are operating at a 36.5 per cent occupancy rate

COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of COVID-19 since July 21

Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

“There needs to be both police and healthcare on the ground,” says Const. James Grandy

Most Read