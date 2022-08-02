Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in vehicles on hot days. (Contributed photo)

Leave them at home: Salmon Arm RCMP receiving calls about pets left in hot vehicles

People urged to avoid physical confrontations

Salmon Arm RCMP are advising people to leave their pets at home on hot days, not in vehicles.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the detachment has received numerous calls about animals left in vehicles in parking lots throughout the city. West noted the temperature inside a vehicle left in the sun can increase rapidly, “to the point that an animal in that vehicle would find itself in medical distress.”

West asked people going out on shopping trips to leave their pets at home.

“Just leaving windows open may not be enough to lower temperatures in the vehicle,” said West. “Alternatively, some stores are pet friendly and if your pet is friendly you may be able to take them with you. If not, and there are two of you, have one person stay with the pet in the shade outside the store.

“The best bet: leave your pet at home where it is cooler and they are more comfortable.”

If you see an animal left inside a vehicle and in distress, West urged reporting the situation to the RCMP, the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722, or dog control during regular business hours at 250-833-3436.

“Please, do not enter into physical confrontations during these emotionally elevated situations,” said West. “You can always get plate numbers and provide information that any one of the three agencies… can follow up on. This is always the safest route to follow.”

