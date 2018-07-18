Smoke billowing from a mountain after lightning strikes hit several areas in the South Okanagan on the evening of July 17. Photo courtesy of Meghann Fletcher

Lighting strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

BC Wildfire Service reported last night that 38 new wildfires have started in B.C., 13 of which are in the Okanagan and Similkameen area.

In the Central Okanagan, lightning started a small fire on the roof a West Kelowna apartment complex. Smoke could also be seen by Peachland residents from a blaze Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park last night.

The Dee Lake wildfire reported near Lake Country remained at seven hectares in size.

The first fire to catch crews attention was near Big White. The Joe Rich Fire Department, alongside Big White and provincial crews battled that blaze near Big White Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s active wildfire map, five fires were started by lightning strikes in the park and in the area north of Naramata.

A fire was also reported east of Silverstar Road in Vernon.

Lightning also started a larger wildfire near Summerland, July 17 that produced some eerie nighttime images.

Near Penticton, fires were reported off of Highway 97 and Lakehill Road, Olalla Creek, Snowy Protected Area, Paul Creek and Placer Mountain.

A wildfire that started on Pike Mountain near Princeton doubled in size from July 16 to July 17.

Crews all made quick work of a small blaze near Salmon Arm Tuesday evening.

More to come.

Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

