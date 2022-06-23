Two properties on Schouten Road are on evacuation alert. (Google Maps)

Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order in the wake of flooding

Two properties on Schouten Road evacuated while a larger area on the road is on evacuation alert

Two properties have been evacuated by the Little Shuswap Lake Band due to flooding.

An evacuation order was issued on Wednesday, June 22 to two addresses, 288 and 292 Schouten Rd.

Residents were asked to leave the area immediately and to check in with the Emergency Program Coordinator.

A larger area on Schouten Road is on evacuation alert.

Evacuation orders require residents to leave their homes immediately while evacuation alerts require residents to be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

Schouten Road runs along the eastern end of Little Shuswap Lake where it is joined by Chum Creek.

Quaaout Lodge is to the north of Schouten Road.

It was just a month ago, May 22, that the Little Shuswap Lake Band’s iconic Quaaout Lodge was damaged by fire. The portions of the lodge damaged are being rebuilt and the popular Talking Rock Golf Course reopened on May 27.

Read more: Quaaout Lodge in Shuswap to be rebuilt after devastating fire

Read more: Golf course to reopen at Shuswap’s fire damaged Quaaout Lodge

Read more: Shuswap Lake to peak in coming days

Read more: Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021First NationsShuswap

 

The Little Shuswap Lake Band issued an evacuation order due to flooding on June 22, 2022 for two properties on Schouten Road. The yellow area on this Google Earth image is subject to an evacuation alert while the red area is on evacuation order. (Little Shuswap Lake Band)

Previous story
Langley teen’s sliced finger leads to lawsuit against school district
Next story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

Just Posted

The Little Shuswap Lake Band issued an evacuation order due to flooding on June 22, 2022 for two properties on Schouten Road. The yellow area on this Google Earth image is subject to an evacuation alert while the red area is on evacuation order. (Little Shuswap Lake Band)
Little Shuswap Lake Band issues evacuation order in the wake of flooding

The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)
Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

As B.C. approaches another summer, students in Salmon Arm area shared a bleak outlook on the future of the Shuswap region in a special essay contest sponsored by the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm essay contest reveals ‘betrayal’ B.C.’s youth feel over climate inaction

Salmon Arm Secondary students Nyah Filipchuk, Caelie Hill, Kate Verdurmen and Isabelle Wilkie were the winners of an essay writing contest about what life in the Shuswap could be like in the year 2052. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm essay writers envision life in the Shuswap in 2052