Locations proposed to be named after former Sicamous NHL’er and longtime volunteer

Lloyd Gavel, accompanied by nephew Michael Gavel (left) and son Rick Skotnitsky (centre), receives a Sicamous Community Champion certificate from Mayor Terry Rysz in May, 2022.

Public input can be given on the naming of two district assets after a former NHLer and a longtime volunteer.

At the June 15 Sicamous council meeting, retired NHLer Ron Flockhart gave a presentation about the Flockhart family’s connection to the community, specifically his older brother Rob who died in January 2021. The intent behind the presentation was to garner support for having something in Sicamous, in Two Mile specifically, named after Rob.

A staff report to council also proposed that something in the community be named after Lloyd Gavel, a resident and community volunteer for more than 50 years.

At that meeting, council directed staff to amend the district’s street naming policy to include other amenities such as trails, parks and facilities.

At its July 13 meeting, council voted in support of the new District Asset Naming Policy, which applies to “all requests or considerations to dedicate or name a District asset, including facilities, parks, properties, streets or other amenities…”

The new bylaw does not address things like corporate sponsorship or naming rights.

A new addition to the District of Sicamous website, Community Member Recognition, says the district is accepting requests to name or rename municipal assets in recognition of community members and that naming consideration includes a public engagement process, giving the community 30 days to comment.

That process has begun for the two proposed naming considerations, one for Rob Flockhart and the other for Lloyd Gavel.

For Flockhart, the district has identified a beach area located at the end of Tecumseh Road in Two Mile. For Gavel, the district’s naming review panel has identified the trail that connects Gordon Mackie Lane and Highway 97A.

To provide input on the proposed naming considerations and for more information, visit www.sicamous.ca.

