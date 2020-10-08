Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Shuswap

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

  • Oct. 8, 2020 9:40 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Calgary Police are looking for a man, wanted in connection with domestic offences, who they believe was recently seen in the Shuswap.

Wyatt Reader, 21, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Reader was charged in connection with an Oct. 3 incident in which a female was violently assaulted.

Police in Calgary believe Reader has left Calgary and is living in his vehicle somewhere in the B.C. Interior.

Calgary Police spokesperson Corwin Odland said Reader was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 5, in Kamloops and has also been recently spotted in the Salmon Arm area. Odland said it is possible Reader is heading for the Lower Mainland.

Reader is white, stands 5-foot-10 and has an average build. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have a recent cut on his left arm from the incident on the weekend and he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a grey T-shirt.

He was driving a black, 2020 Kia Sorrento SUV. His licence plate is unknown as the vehicle is not registered and may be using either stolen or cloned plates.

Anyone with information on Reader’s whereabouts is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or a local police department.

Read More: Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Read More: Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap
Next story
Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

Just Posted

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Salmon Arm

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Volunteers helped get man injured in side-by-side rollover to Sicamous.

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read