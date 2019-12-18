Smoke billows from the burning 7-Eleven convenience store off the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Court hears Kenneth LaForge has found accommodation to facilitate his release

The man charged with arson in connection to the August 2018 fire at the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm is hoping to get out on bail.

Kenneth Robert LaForge appeared by video link in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Dec. 17.

The charge was a breach of undertaking or recognizance, one that led to his return to custody after being out on bail.

“We’re not intending to pursue a further bail hearing are we, sir?” LaForge’s lawyer Glenn Verdurmen asked him on Tuesday.

LaForge replied that if he can, he would like to apply for bail because he has a place now.

Verdurmen told the court that it’s been an issue of resources, because LaForge was staying with his mom, but then didn’t have accommodations.

“But there’s something new afoot,” Verdurmen said, referring to LaForge’s recent accommodation find.

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Read more: Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

LaForge will pursue a new date for a bail hearing.

According to court documents, on June 6, LaForge failed to comply with a condition of his release. The condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was then returned to custody and has been there since.

The charges LaForge faces in connection with the fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm have been making their way through B.C. Supreme Court.


