Mechanical issues stall traffic at Salmon Arm rail crossings

Mechanical issues were to blame for a train stalling traffic at Salmon Arm’s railway crossings for close to an hour.
Dennis Dodd, a witness on scene, said a train came to a sudden stop at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, blocking the crossings at Narcisse Street NW and Marine Park Drive. The train was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.
A CP Rail representative said the sudden stop was due to a mechanical issue. Crews from the railway responded and got the train underway again.
“CP regrets any inconvenience to the public from this unexpected incident,” the statement from the spokesperson reads.
