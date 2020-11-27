Mechanical issues stall traffic at Salmon Arm rail crossings

Train was stopped on tracks blocking crossings at Narcisse Street and Marine Park Drive

A line of cars was left waiting for a train at the Marine Park Drive railway crossing as a train halted by a mechanical issue blocked both crossings in the area for close to an hour. (Photo Submitted)

Mechanical issues were to blame for a train stalling traffic at Salmon Arm’s railway crossings for close to an hour.

Dennis Dodd, a witness on scene, said a train came to a sudden stop at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, blocking the crossings at Narcisse Street NW and Marine Park Drive. The train was moving again shortly before 5 p.m.

Read More: CP Holiday Train at Home to give $7,000 to Salmon Arm food bank

Read More: Salmon Arm mall not supporting COVID-19 rally

A CP Rail representative said the sudden stop was due to a mechanical issue. Crews from the railway responded and got the train underway again.

“CP regrets any inconvenience to the public from this unexpected incident,” the statement from the spokesperson reads.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm