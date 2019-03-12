Applicant Kerry Tarnow addresses city council on Monday, March 11 during the public hearing for rezoning of 3.5 hectares on Canoe Beach Road in Canoe from R4, medium density residential, to R6, mobile home park. The rezoning was denied in a 4 to 3 vote by city council. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Following a marathon public hearing witnessed by a standing-room-only crowd, those in favour of a 60-unit mobile home park in Canoe went home disappointed.

The hearing in Salmon Arm council chambers Monday, March 11 stretched from 7 p.m. to nearly 11, with the crowd thinning out a little as the hours passed. In the end, it was a close vote, with four members of council against the rezoning that would have allowed Kerry Tarnow’s development to proceed, and three members in favour.

Voting against were Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond, Sylvia Lindgren, Debbie Cannon and Chad Eliason. In favour of the rezoning were Couns. Tim Lavery and Kevin Flynn, as well as Mayor Alan Harrison.

Read more: Canoe mobile home park prompts opposition

To simplify lengthy deliberations, the main reason four councillors voted against the rezoning was density – the wish for a condo or multi-family development that would meet the existing R4, medium density residential zoning. The rezoning would have changed the two-lot, 3.5 hectare (8.8 acre) property fronting on Canoe Beach Drive to R6, mobile home park zoning. The maximum density supported by the official community plan for the 3.5 hectares is 140 units, while the maximum density permitted by the R6 zone is 60 units.

The main reason the three council members voted in favour was the need for affordable housing, stating the development would provide options for some of the many people who are seeking housing.

Read more: Public hearing on Canoe mobile home park development upcoming

Resident Kristal Burgess, who said she was speaking on behalf of more than 220 Canoe residents, stated density was key. Higher density would expand the tax base, which could fund infrastructure. A broader variety of housing is needed, she added, and R4 would be best.

Other arguments from speakers opposed included potential financial instability associated with mobile home purchases, the disadvantages of not owning the land and the fear the development would become a home for ‘snowbirds.’

Proponent Kerry Tarnow showed photos of the nine people or families who have contacted him already, wanting to purchase homes. He noted he was no longer requesting a variance for a portion of Canoe Beach Drive and would upgrade the full length.

Read more: Challenging Canoe property going to hearing

Speakers in favour, like Steve Fabro, said the development would provide an affordable housing option, particularly for young adults. Richard Smith noted that an R4 development was tried in the early 2000s and was not financially viable. He said he has contacted developers and strongly doubts another plan would be forthcoming in the near future.

Coun. Debbie Cannon said it was a tough hearing having grown up in Canoe and knowing people on both sides. She sees the flat piece of land desirable and thinks R4 is the right zone. She also doesn’t think the development is truly affordable housing.

Read more: Playground opens at Canoe ball fields

Mayor Alan Harrison spoke in favour, noting the plan provides an option for people seeking housing. He also pointed to costs the developer is providing such as $900,000 for offsite works, $1 million for onsite and $570,000 for development cost charges.

“In order to pay for that, a developer has to come up with a plan for costs. That’s why there’s not an R1 or R4 development for that property.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn spoke last, urging councillors who voiced opposition to consider the civic election and how affordable housing was the top issue.

No loud cheers greeted the vote – people filed out of council chambers quietly.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Canoe resident Kristal Burgess speaks in opposition on Monday, March 11 at a public hearing for rezoning of 3.5 hectares on Canoe Beach Road in Canoe from R4, medium density residential, to R6, mobile home park. The rezoning was denied in a 4 to 3 vote by city council. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test
Next story
6 people released from hospital after toxic chemical incident

Just Posted

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Salmon Arm curlers enter first round of U18 Championships

Team Belway wins first draw with 10-0 shutout victory

Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Ethan Langenegger clocks 117 minutes in net in one game, stopping 52 of 56 goals

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Most Read