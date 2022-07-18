A motorcycle rider sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision on Old Town Road in Sicamous on July 16, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)

A motorcycle rider sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision on Old Town Road in Sicamous on July 16, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)

Motorcycle rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Sicamous

RCMP say motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when bike struck a concrete barrier

  • Jul. 18, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Sicamous.

At 9 p.m. on July 16, RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Old Town Road. Investigating officers determined a lone rider went off the road at a high rate of speed and struck a concrete barrier.

“Police spoke with multiple witnesses who had seen the motorcyclist passing a vehicle over a solid yellow line in the 50km/h street at a high rate of speed” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil. “Police believe speed, alcohol consumption and the fact the rider was not wearing a helmet to be contributing factors in the collision.”

McNeil said the 31-year-old rider was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He noted the collision occurred near the Son of Stomp motorcycle rally, which was taking place at the Dog Park on Sicamous-Solsqua Road.

Read more: Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

Read more: Highway 3 near Osoyoos is down to one lane alternating after RV fire

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionmotorcycleRCMP

Previous story
Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

Just Posted

A motorcycle rider sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision on Old Town Road in Sicamous on July 16, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)
Motorcycle rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Sicamous

Sicamous council is supportive of signs from the district’s economic development corporation and the chamber being part of a temporary community showcase at 425 Main St. (District of Sicamous graphic)
District taking steps to temporarily beautify future home of Shuswap Healing Centre

Preparations are underway for the 123rd Salmon Arm Fair, Sept. 9-11. (Salmon Arm Fair photo)
Medieval jousting, West Coast Thunder mounted drill team new for 2022 Salmon Arm Fair

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza