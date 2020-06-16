Police suspect driver in multi-vehicle collision near Chase on June 2, 2020 may have fallen asleep. (File photo)

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Sleeping and drinking drivers were suspected of causing two crashes near Chase recently.

On June 2, Chase RCMP responded to a four-vehicle traffic crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase.

The collision involved three passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer unit at a construction site on the east side of Jade Mountain where crews were working on a bridge overpass.

As a result of the road work, the highway was restricted to single lane alternating traffic. At the time of the crash, the westbound lane was stopped and the eastbound lanes were proceeding through.

“One of the eastbound drivers appeared to have fallen asleep and crossed the center dividing traffic cones and smashed into the side of the parked semi truck and then continued into two other stopped vehicles,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

No obvious injuries were sustained in the pile-up, police said. The highway was closed for approximately half an hour so that vehicles and debris could be removed from the road. The crash is still under investigation.

Read more: Chase RCMP report an apparent U-turn on Highway 1 leads to crash

Read more: Illegal dumping increasing along North Okanagan-Shuswap roads

Later that week, on June 5, Chase RCMP were called to Shuswap Road in Pritchard because a vehicle was reported to have gone off the road and the man driving was still in the driver’s seat with his head bobbing.

Officers spoke to the man who was drooling and emitting strong odours of alcohol, police reported. The man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and was taken to hospital in Kamloops for treatment of minor injuries.

The 55-year-old man from Chase was issued tickets for having no insurance and driving without due care. Police report that the impaired driving investigation is ongoing.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing
Next story
Online options can help when men avoid doctors: UBC researchers

Just Posted

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Chase RCMP report an apparent U-turn on Highway 1 leads to crash

No charges laid, police still investigating collision

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Salmon Arm RCMP request public assistance to locate missing woman

Police report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

You can help prevent Shuswap seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Most Read