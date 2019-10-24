Caroline Grover, Carmen Massey and Julie John are the Tsuts’weye project team. (Kari Wilkinson photo)

New project to support women entrepreneurs launched in Shuswap

Tsuts’weye is a three-year, federally funded initiative facilitated by Community Futures Shuswap

Support for female entrepreneurs in the Shuswap is on the way.

Tsuts’weye, a new three-year project, will support women-owned or women-led enterprises in the start-up, expansion or ongoing operations in the Shuswap.

It’s a federally funded initiative through Western Economic Diversification Canada to be facilitated locally through Community Futures Shuswap.

“Tsuts’weye means butterfly in Secwepemc and is symbolic of the ‘butterfly effect,’ explains Julie John, diversity coordinator for the project, in a news release. “When one woman is empowered in a community, the effects can often be powerful and far-reaching.”

Carmen Massey, project manager, says the purpose of Tsuts’weye is to support women entrepreneurs in building skills, knowledge and networks to improve their businesses’ success.

“There are four main ways the project will support women: through a mentor and consultant program; providing network opportunities; creating and facilitating training and skill development opportunities; and marketing the strength of women entrepreneurs in our community.”

Read more: New resource in the Shuswap for women entrepreneurs

Read more: Shuswap symposium unites science, First Nations perspective on salmon

Caroline Grover, ‘entrepreneur in residence’ for the project and a former economic development officer for Salmon Arm, says women represent 17 per cent of business ownership in B.C.

“This program will be designed to support their success and to involve even more women in business. The project follows a participatory approach, including an advisory round table and a series of women entrepreneur round table sessions,” she says, adding she is proud to be the entrepreneur in residence. “Experienced businesswomen in the Shuswap are acting as program advisors and mentors to help other women to reach their goals.”

The Tsuts’weye project will host an open house for the community at the Community Futures Shuswap office on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. It will be an informal, come-and-go event with Tsuts’weye team members on hand to answer questions and discuss the project.

A series of facilitated round-table discussions will be held Nov. 18 to 20 in three Shuswap communities, with the goal to reveal day-to-day, on-the-ground challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in a local context. These sessions will begin with inspirational keynote presentations by successful female entrepreneurs, and will include facilitated activities to gather feedback and share information from the perspective of the people living, working and operating in the community. Early registration is recommended. Details about the speakers and registration can be found online at www.tsutsweye.ca.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before
Next story
Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

City council listens to request, installs accessible door so area is no longer unreachable

No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

School event raises funds for wells in Tanzania, local projects

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Most Read