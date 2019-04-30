Five or six three-storey residential units are proposed for this development, which sits at 1231 30th St. NE, with the Trans-Canada Highway at the bottom of the image. Setters Pub sits below the development. (City of Salmon Arm image)

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

More residential units are proposed for a piece of property on 30th Street NE that was designated highway-commercial in the city’s official community plan.

City council gave third reading on April 23 to an application for 1231 30th St. NE, a 0.13-hectare site currently housing one home and outbuildings. The property is a little north of 11th Avenue and Setters Pub.

Council approved an official community plan amendment from highway service/tourist commercial to high density residential. As well, a zoning change from R1, single family residential, to R5, high density residential was approved.

The applicants, listed only as Cutting Edge Holdings Ltd., have proposed building five or six three-storey residential units.

The city’s planning department points out that the zones in the immediate area of the property are predominantly residential with rural agricultural land to the east. Commercial zones are farther to the west and south.

“At present, the subject parcel may be considered less ideal for Highway Service/Tourist Commercial development as presently designated, considering the size of the parcel, the commercial node established to the west, and the proximity of recent residential development,” states a staff report.

Read more: Commercial/residential building proposed for 10th Avenue SW

Read more: City to investigate solar power potential of three municipal buildings

Read more: Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for earth homes

Read more: Report – Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.

In its conclusion, the planning report expresses staff approval: “The proposed Residential – High Density (HR) OCP land use designation and R-5 zoning of the subject properties is consistent with OCP residential policy, will not result in any significant impact on the City’s commercial land supply, and is therefore supported by staff.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure must approve the rezoning bylaw before council is able to grant fourth and final reading. A development permit application, outlining site plans and design details of the project, is still forthcoming.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
Next story
Sri Lanka lifts social media ban imposed after Easter blasts

Just Posted

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

Most Read