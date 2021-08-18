New wildfire discovered in Scotch Creek area of North Shuswap

A new wildfire has been discovered in the Shuswap, this one in the Scotch Creek area.
The BC Wildfire Service listed a 0.01 hectare fire at East Fork Scotch Creek Road in the North Shuswap on Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, cause unknown.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Also in the Shuswap, the Aug. 16 lightning-caused fire on Copper Island near Blind Bay in Shuswap Lake was believed to be out early Aug. 17, but had returned to the wildfire map on Aug. 18.
Social media reports from residents state hot spots are still smouldering.
