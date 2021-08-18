New wildfire discovered in Scotch Creek area of North Shuswap

No word yet on cause, the fire on Copper Island in Shuswap Lake still smouldering

A new wildfire was discovered overnight Aug. 17/18 in the North Shuswap, while the fire on Copper Island in Shuswap Lake near Blind Bay was still smouldering Aug. 18. (BC Wildfire map)

A new wildfire has been discovered in the Shuswap, this one in the Scotch Creek area.

The BC Wildfire Service listed a 0.01 hectare fire at East Fork Scotch Creek Road in the North Shuswap on Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, cause unknown.

Also in the Shuswap, the Aug. 16 lightning-caused fire on Copper Island near Blind Bay in Shuswap Lake was believed to be out early Aug. 17, but had returned to the wildfire map on Aug. 18.

Social media reports from residents state hot spots are still smouldering.

