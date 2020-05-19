The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will not be carrying out a mosquito control program in Scotch Creek in 2020 because it states BC Parks and the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band do not want the program on their land or parks. (File photo)

Nuisance mosquito control program in Scotch Creek vetoed this year

Regional district states Little Shuswap Lake Band and BC Parks don’t want it on land, parks

Mosquito control won’t be taking place in Scotch Creek this year.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a news release May 22 reminding Scotch Creek residents that mosquito control measures carried out in years past would not be taking place in 2020.

“This is because decisions from BC Parks and the Little Shuswap Indian Band rendered the CSRD’s mosquito control program ineffective,” stated the release.

The CSRD said the band would not allow the regional district to treat for nuisance mosquitoes on their lands in the Hilliam Road area, nor would BC Parks permit the CSRD’s application to conduct mosquito control in Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks.

“Without the inclusion of these areas, the CSRD’s contractor recommended that the mosquito treatment program be abandoned for 2020. This will be the first season in 16 years that nuisance mosquito treatment has not been in place for the Scotch Creek area,” the news release stated.

If citizens in the Scotch Creek and Lee Creek areas are unhappy with the decision, the CSRD advises them to contact the appropriate authorities, as the CSRD was prepared to continue with the program.

The CSRD included contact information for both the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band and BC Parks, the Thompson region, in the news release. The email address for the band is: reception@lslib.com while the one provided for BC Parks is: parkinfo@victoria1.gov.bc.ca.

The board voted to suspend the program for the 2020 season only. CSRD staff will update the board on the issue in the fall to determine the next steps for the program in 2021.


newsroom@saobserver.net
