Number of reported COVID-19 cases in Salmon Arm health area increases slightly

The BC Centre for Disease Control has updated maps of COVID-19 cases, showing reported cases in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area have crept up slightly in October.
The Salmon Arm Local Health Area includes: Sicamous, Malakwa, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland.
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, the map showed the number of cases reported was seven. A map update done on Nov. 10 displayed an increase of two from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, making a total of nine reported cases.
Data comes from the five regional health authorities, and “case information from the health authorities is updated as it becomes available,” states a map footnote.
It notes that cases are mapped by location of residence: cases with unknown residence and from out-of-province are not mapped.
The BC Centre for Disease Control map also points out “not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported; the virus may be circulating undetected in the community…”
Interior Health provides information nearly daily for the whole region, of which Salmon Arm is part. The COVID-19 numbers reported for individual communities are generally only those originating at public facilities and institutions.
As of Nov. 16, IH as a whole was reporting 88 new cases since Friday, for a total of 1,088. Two hundred and four cases were active and on isolation. Two people were in hospital, with one person in intensive care.
marthawickett@saobserver.net
