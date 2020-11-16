Number of reported COVID-19 cases in Salmon Arm health area increases slightly

Total number of cases reported goes up by two, data used is updated when provided by Interior Health

This map of COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area created on Nov. 10 shows the Salmon Arm Health Area, in light mauve, with nine reported cases from January to Oct. 31, 2020, up two from Sept. 30. The number ‘9’ is visible on the map of the health area, which includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland. (B.C. Ministry of Health image)

The BC Centre for Disease Control has updated maps of COVID-19 cases, showing reported cases in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area have crept up slightly in October.

The Salmon Arm Local Health Area includes: Sicamous, Malakwa, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, the map showed the number of cases reported was seven. A map update done on Nov. 10 displayed an increase of two from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, making a total of nine reported cases.

Read more: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 COVID cases, nine deaths over weekend

Read more: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

Data comes from the five regional health authorities, and “case information from the health authorities is updated as it becomes available,” states a map footnote.

It notes that cases are mapped by location of residence: cases with unknown residence and from out-of-province are not mapped.

The BC Centre for Disease Control map also points out “not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported; the virus may be circulating undetected in the community…”

Interior Health provides information nearly daily for the whole region, of which Salmon Arm is part. The COVID-19 numbers reported for individual communities are generally only those originating at public facilities and institutions.

As of Nov. 16, IH as a whole was reporting 88 new cases since Friday, for a total of 1,088. Two hundred and four cases were active and on isolation. Two people were in hospital, with one person in intensive care.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCoronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.