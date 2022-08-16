Chase RCMP reported on Aug. 9 that thefts have increased recently, which include the theft of two boats, one in the North Shuswap and one near Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Chase RCMP reported on Aug. 9 that thefts have increased recently, which include the theft of two boats, one in the North Shuswap and one near Salmon Arm. (File photo)

‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts

Property crimes include theft of 2 boats, most incidents take place in early morning hours

Chase RCMP are reminding residents to keep valuables secured to prevent crimes of opportunity.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said thefts have increased recently, mostly occurring in the early morning hours.

“We would like to remind people that there are people prowling around in the warm weather looking for opportunity thefts, so please keep your valuables locked up.”

He said some people well known to police have recently moved back into the area.

Boats have also been targeted, one in the North Shuswap and one in the Salmon Arm area, he noted.

The one stolen in the North Shuswap was recovered after it ran out of gas and thieves abandoned it. The Salmon Arm boat is still missing.

