Chase RCMP report a head-on crash between transport truck and pickup on Aug. 31 on Trans-Canada Highway. (Black Press file photo)

Pickup truck and semi crash head-on on Highway 1 in Sorrento

Chase RCMP say alcohol is believed to have been a factor

A pickup truck and a transport truck collided head on on the Trans-Canada Highway, with everyone involved surviving.

Chase RCMP received a report at midnight on Aug. 31 of the collision on Highway 1 in Sorrento. When police responded they found a red pickup nearly embedded in the front of a white semi.

The driver of the semi, a 28-year-old man from Ontario, told police he was heading west when he saw an oncoming vehicle swerving over the centre line and then into his lane.

“He applied the brakes and had nearly come to a stop when the truck struck his vehicle, head-on,” stated Chase Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a news release.

The driver, a 35-year-old Chase man, ended up trapped in the driver’s seat but was freed by Chase and Shuswap Fire Rescue. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which included a broken leg and facial lacerations.

Kennedy said alcohol is believed to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Read more: Rock flies off hillside, strikes transport truck on Highway 1 near Chase

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

Just Posted

Pickup truck and semi crash head-on on Highway 1 in Sorrento

Chase RCMP say alcohol is believed to have been a factor

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, only one in custody

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Letter: People need facts about dangers of 5G

Writer suffers from radiation sickness and warns about dangers of the new technology

Caller complains to police about large crowd playing softball in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP find no contaventions of COVID-19 restrictions

Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Penticton campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Most Read