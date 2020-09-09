Pickup truck and semi crash head-on on Highway 1 in Sorrento

Chase RCMP say alcohol is believed to have been a factor

Chase RCMP report a head-on crash between transport truck and pickup on Aug. 31 on Trans-Canada Highway. (Black Press file photo)

A pickup truck and a transport truck collided head on on the Trans-Canada Highway, with everyone involved surviving.

Chase RCMP received a report at midnight on Aug. 31 of the collision on Highway 1 in Sorrento. When police responded they found a red pickup nearly embedded in the front of a white semi.

The driver of the semi, a 28-year-old man from Ontario, told police he was heading west when he saw an oncoming vehicle swerving over the centre line and then into his lane.

“He applied the brakes and had nearly come to a stop when the truck struck his vehicle, head-on,” stated Chase Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a news release.

The driver, a 35-year-old Chase man, ended up trapped in the driver’s seat but was freed by Chase and Shuswap Fire Rescue. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which included a broken leg and facial lacerations.

Kennedy said alcohol is believed to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

