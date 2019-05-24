Plans rolling along for Silver Creek bike trail

CSRD expects construction of 3.65-kilometre path to begin in September 2019

  • May. 24, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Plans for a bike trail linking the Silver Creek Community Hall, library and elementary school with the Silver Creek Park are gearing up for construction.

At their May 16 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors approved entering into an agreement with Mountain Side Earthworks Ltd. for the construction of the 3.65-kilometre Salmon River parallel trail adjacent to Salmon River Road. The total cost is not to exceed $848,000 plus taxes.

The project is being funded through a $785,000 grant from BikeBC, with the board voting to approve a $250,000 expenditure from the Electoral Area D Community Works Fund to cover the remaining costs.

The Community Works Fund contribution is necessary due to escalating costs from when the initial grant application was made in 2017. Increasing costs for asphalt, aggregate earthworks, and environmental monitoring added to the project’s price tag.

The bike trail will be a separated asphalt trail, to run within the road right-of-way between Haines Road and the Silver Creek Park on the east side of Salmon River Road.

The development of a pedestrian bridge over the Salmon River is part of the project. The tender for the bridge portion of the project was already awarded to Landmark Solutions Ltd.

Construction on the project will begin in September 2019.

Submitted by the CSRD.

newsroom@saobserver.net
