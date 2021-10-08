Plans underway in hopes Salmon Arm’s 2022 Airport Appreciation Day will fly

Organizing going ahead but event will be dependent on pandemic protocols

A fan watches a plane at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm during the 2018 Airport Appreciation Day. (File photo)

A 2022 Airport Appreciation Day is being planned for the airport in Salmon Arm in June, in hopes that COVID-19 protocols in the new year will allow the event to get off the ground.

City council received a letter from Tim Auger, president of the Salmon Arm Flying Club, asking for approval to host the event on June 26 at the Shuswap Regional Airport, as well as receive $19,575 from the airport marketing and promotion reserve for expenses.

Keeping with past practice, the flying club would keep 75 per cent of gate receipts while the city would receive 25 per cent and the return of any unused funds.

The club holds the biannual event to showcase airport facilities and services, in addition to putting on an air show and a static display of various aircraft.

Auger noted that, although not yet confirmed, Airport Appreciation Day is expected to be held in partnership with the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Shuswap Emergency Preparedness.

“Their displays and participation in 2018 were responsible for making the event the huge success that it was,” Auger wrote.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she hopes that by the summer of 2022, some “free range outdoor events” can be held because people are really needing those kinds of activities.

Mayor Alan Harrison made note that Tim Auger puts “a tremendous amount of time into this as he did last year when we had to cancel,” and he is cognizant of the public health officer guidelines but is hopeful the event may be possible by June.

Read more: In photos: airport Appreciation Day

Read more: Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmAirport