Salmon Arm’s first Central School on Harris Street, built in 1908, before it burned down on Jan. 31, 1917. (Photo courtesy of Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Plaques provide historical view of Salmon Arm landmarks

City heritage plaques added to Fletcher Park, Mount Ida Cemetery and Fairgrounds

Three recently installed city plaques offer an historical view of Salmon Arm landmarks.

Through the Community Heritage Commission plaque program, they city recently installed plaques at Fletcher Park, the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and Mount Ida Cemetery. The plaques include information explaining the historical significance of each location as well as photos.

The Fletcher Park/City Hall plaque is located at the north entrance of Fletcher Park. Once the site of the Central School, the park has been a community gathering place for more than 100 years. Included on the plaque is an image from 2005 of the former and current city halls taken before the latter was demolished.

Prior to 1915, the park was used for hockey in the winter and softball and lawn bowling in the summer. In 1952, a wading pool was added, followed by a swimming pool five years later. In 1985, the pool was drained and filled with earth. Later, a skatepark that existed at the south end of the park was filled in and a playground at the north end was removed, with the current playground installed at the south end.

Read more: From pool to police station, many uses of city hall site recognized

Read more: Heritage neighbourhood has deep roots

Read more: Former Orchard House torn down

The Central School was recently added to the city’s Community Heritage Register.

The Fairgrounds plaque is located at the entrance of the north fairgrounds along 5th Avenue SW. The first Fall Fair was held in 1897 and the plaque showcases the importance of the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association to the community.

The Mt. Ida Cemetery plaque is located centrally by the old section of the cemetery. The plaque recognizes the cemetery as the last resting place of some of Salmon Arm’s earliest settlers.

The plaque program was created in 2013 to promote public awareness of the value of heritage resources in the community.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Fletcher Park is one of three Salmon Arm landmarks to recently receive heritage plaques detailing the historical significance of the location. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Players split into 11 countries for music and dance-filled parade, followed by tourney

South Shuswap residents kick waste collection concept to the curb

Area C residents prefer existing depot system, suggest more enforcement

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Most Read