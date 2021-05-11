Police searching for sled and side-by-side reported stolen from Salmon Arm property

A trailer with an Alberta licence plate containing a 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc and a Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile were reported stolen from a Salmon Arm property on May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a trailer and two off-road vehicles stolen from a Salmon Arm property.

Salmon Arm RCMP are on the lookout for a trailer, a snowmobile and a side-by-side, reported stolen on May 10 from a property in the 8600 block of 80 Street SW. The theft is believed to have occurred on May 10, sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., when the owner was away from home.

The trailer with an Alberta licence plate contained a black and blue 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc, and a day-glow green Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile.

Anyone with information on the location of the trailer or the off-road vehicles is encouraged to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader

Read more: Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net

#Salmon Arm