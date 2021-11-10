The Shuswap Fire Department responded to a slash pile burn that got out of control in Blind Bay on Nov. 9, 2021. (File photo)

‘Probably 30 feet high’: Shuswap Fire Department douses out of control slash pile burn

About 20 firefighters responded to the fire near Blind Bay Road on Nov. 9

Fire fighters responded to an out-of control slash burn in Blind Bay on Tuesday.

According to Shuswap Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Hoult, a slash pile burn got out of hand in the 1700 block of Blind Bay Road on Nov. 9. Hoult said the Shuswap Fire Department was called to the fire around 5:45 p.m. About 20 firefighters responded.

“It caught up very very fast and burned very very hot and sent a lot of embers flying up in the air, across a couple properties and across to the lake,” said Hoult. “It did cause a couple spot fires.”

Two fire trucks attended the scene, along with three tenders (including one from White Lake) supplying water. A four-by-four truck was also used to get into tougher terrain.

“The (burning) slash pile was probably 50-feet across, and probably 30-feet high, if not higher,” said Hoult. “…It was unbelievable when we got there.”

Firefighters spent about two and a half hours getting the fire extinguished and making sure the scene was safe.

“We had to go through the properties down below to make sure there were no more hot spots… their yards are quite wooded,” said Hoult.

