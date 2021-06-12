Proposed luxury development in Sicamous sparks parking concerns

A concept rendering of the proposed seven-unit, two-storey development at 1129 Riverside Ave. in Sicamous. (District of Sicamous graphic)

A “luxury” development proposed for Sicamous has nearby landowners worried one of their luxuries may be negatively affected.

Residents of 1130 Riverside Ave., the Portside Court strata corporation, have an easement that allows them to park on a portion of 1129 Riverside Ave., where the new upscale seven-unit property is proposed to be built.

In a letter submitted to District of Sicamous council on June 2, one property owner claimed access to 1129 Riverside was blocked at that time by a locked gate the developer put in place.

Another property owner sent a letter on June 7, asserting the new development would not stop them from using the parking easement they are entitled to.

Plans for the development at 1129 Riverside Ave. do include space left available for the easement.

According to documents submitted to the District of Sicamous, the owner of the property at 1129 Riverside Ave. is Harry Stepper, operating under 1187715 B.C. LTD, a company with a mailing address in Kelowna.

The agent in charge of the development proposal is Marko Pribilovic, with Modern Dimensions Design, a company based out of Calgary.

Modern Dimensions was reached for comment but did not answer in time for publication.

A statement of development describes the property that’s to be built as seven luxury accommodation units with available storage for marine pleasure craft in custom garages. The units would be able to be rented short term.

“The project complements existing neighboring developments and will contribute to supporting increased property values,” reads the statement.

Developers say the project will offer owners the option to establish a business within the marine sector. There will be garages in the northeast corner of the property which will be available for monthly rent or sale for marine or winter sports storage.

A public hearing was held regarding the development at council’s June 9 meeting, though no members of the public commented.

In order for the development to proceed at 1129 Riverside Ave., council had to approve a zoning change of waterfront commercial to waterfront commercial-residential.

Council gave third reading to the zoning amendment and approved the zoning change unanimously.

