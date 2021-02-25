Province gets behind new washroom, concession for Sicamous Beach Park

New facility will be sloped, covered with grass, for public seating

A concept drawing released by the District of Sicamous shows plans for the replacement of the recently demolished Beach Park washroom facilities. (District of Sicamous image)

Provincial government funding will help with the construction of a new washroom and concession facility at Sicamous’ Beach Park.

Work is expected to begin this spring.

The District of Sicamous was successful in their application for $447,000 grant through the province’s Community Economic Resiliency Infrastructure Program.

The total budgeted cost of the project is $677,000, leaving the district contributing $230,000 from development cost charges, a fee levied on developers, rather than from property taxes. Salmon Arm-based McDiarmid Construction will be the lead contractor on the project.

The old washroom facility has already been demolished and removed.

Read More: VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

Read More: Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Early plans for the project made public in late 2020 show a new building with concrete sidewalks and a pergola-covered deck outside. One side of the planned building will be sloped and covered with grass, allow it to serve as seating for music in the park and other outdoor events.

Mayor Terry Rysz said he is excited about the new addition to Sicamous’ Beach Park and the improved accessibility it will offer visitors. He is also pleased with the local jobs it will create both for the construction and the operation of the concession stand in the summer.

“Beyond these immediate impacts, an improved park facility will bring more visitors to Sicamous businesses as locals and visitors flock here for sunny beach days, music in the park and more,” Rysz said.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous