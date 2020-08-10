Chase RCMP would like to hear from witnesses to a possible assault in Magna Bay on July 15, 2020. (File photo)

RCMP looking for witnesses to man punching woman in head in North Shuswap

Incident occurred July 15 on Squilax Anglemont Road

Chase RCMP would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a man punching a woman in the head in Magna Bay.

Police report that on July 15 about 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male punching a female in the head along Squilax Anglemont Road in the Magna Bay area.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the couple was associated to a red truck towing a camper. They appeared to be travelling with a dog that jumped out and ran off during the incident.

The case is still under investigation and officers would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. The file number is 2020-1663. Contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

